Weekend abroad – spend a few days in charming Krakow

Poland, located in the middle of Europe, lately has become one of the most willingly chosen directions for weekend trips. List of top cities for short-term holidays is long, but Krakow with no doubts is in front of it. This former Polish headquarter is well-known in Europe as a party capital. However, it also offers a great historical ride. Even in the Middle Ages Krakow played an essential role in the international trade area. Throughout the centuries its role has been changing, owing to that, now we have an opportunity to experience multiple cultures in one, beautiful city.

Uncommon history among narrow streets

Speaking about cultures, I can not omit Jews. As we all know, Krakow history is inextricably linked with their culture. One of the actual districts called Kazimierz previously was a separate town entirely inhabited by Jews. It has a significant impact on Krakow’s history and culture. Now, during a walk around, we can recognize some characteristic enclosures unusual for contemporary trends. Narrow streets, habitual synagogues, stores with original signs, restaurants with traditional, Jewish cuisines… Also, the typical enclosure style encourages us to sink into this curious world.

We can start our sightseeing with Synagogue, specifically, the one called Stara Synagoga. Here, in the orthodox Jewish temple, we can meet their culture shown and described in multiple exhibitions. From the most crucial holidays during the year, ways of its celebration and traditions, through characteristic items used for ceremonies, traditional clothing till handcraft, paintings and everyday tools. These interesting exhibitions can move us to other, hermetic culture. Every year in Krakow Jewish Culture Festival takes place. In case your visit compares with one of the editions, you can not skip it! You can find more about upcoming edition here on Krakow’s official Facebook page.

Hummus and falafel

We can not also forget about traditional food! In Krakow, multiple restaurants claim to offer conventional Jewish cuisine. One of the most popular places is Zeligs Place and Awiw. Here, besides hummus and falafel, you can order kosher dishes and a lot of traditional, eaten over centuries food like shabbos meals or Jewish cheesecake called Pascha.

Generous Oscar and World War Second

Extremely important in Krakow’s Jewish history was also Oscar Schindler and his factory. Why is it so crucial?

Walking on the footprints of history, you can go back in time and find residues of the Ghetto wall and meet with allusions to Plashow Camp. These are monuments of Jewish extermination during World War Second. In the history of Jews and Krakow, we can not skip Oscar Schindler, who is credited with saving 1200 lives from the Holocaust. He rescued them from deportation to extermination camp Auschwitz by claiming that Jewish workers, employed in his factory, are essential for proper work. This way, he deserved to be commemorated with a museum named after him. Here, in Schindler’s Factory, besides its history, on exhibitions are shown some curiosities about Jewish life – from an everyday basis, through religious rituals, to life in the ghetto. It is worth visiting, even though you are not interested in Jewish culture.

Krakow airport

The easiest and fastest way to get to Krakow is an aeroplane. It is directly connected with every bigger airport in the United Kingdom. After not even two hours long flight you will arrive at the airport located in Balice, twenty kilometres away from Krakow Centre. However, public transport is highly developed here so that you can get by bus or train to your hotel. Train tickets are available in ticket machines located on the train station, while bus tickets can be bought in devices at the airport, near to the main entrances. There are also a few other possibilities like a taxi (which can be a bit expensive, especially during the night) and a private Krakow airport transfer.

Katowice airport

In case you can not fly directly to Krakow, but has an opportunity to arrive in Katowice – do not worry. Unfortunately, there is no direct train nor bus connection. It is worth noting that Katowice airport is located in Pyrzowice, forty kilometres from the city centre and only one hundred kilometres from Krakow. Nevertheless, it involves change. You can choose the bus to Katowice and then bus or train to Krakow, yet it is a time-consuming option. Bus tickets can be bought directly from the driver when train ones you can get in machines located around the train station. There is also taxi possibility (costly) and private Katowice airport transfer (affordable and time-saving).

How to move around the city?

The most efficient way is the use of public communication. With a tram or bus, you can reach almost every part of the Krakow city. There are also some alternatives like Uber, Bolt or Taxify, thanks to them you do not even have to speak polish to get where you need quickly.

Also efficient and mostly amusing are electric scooters located around the Krakow. You can rent one also using a phone app; there is no need to use cash, which makes the payment more manageable. More, you can rent it whenever it is suitable for you, with no need of waiting and left it in a proper place after the ride. As it seems to be the most convenient way to move around, you need to remember that weather in Poland can be a bit capricious and sunny midday can swap into the overcast evening. More precise information about the weather can be found on Krakow.wiki.

Kraków – multicultural city

Besides, in Krakow, we can experience the significant influence of cultures that have been changing among decades. Baroque churches with breathtaking sculptures, most iconic renaissance building – Sukiennice (Cloth Hall), Wawel Hill with monumental castle… All of these masterpieces can lead us around the history of Krakow, which is very impressive. Hope you get curious and decided to spend some days in one of the most charming cities in Poland. Why charming? Come and see for yourself.