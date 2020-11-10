More than half the nation struggling to sleep due to second lockdown anxiety, study shows – Research News UK

Anxiety brought on by the second lockdown has resulted in more than half (57 per cent) of the nation struggling to sleep, new research has revealed.

The study by natural supplements brand Neubria also discovered that a third (35 per cent) of people feel more anxious about this lockdown than the previous one in March.

The findings lay bare the extent to which the nation’s mental well-being has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, and highlights the particular toll paid by the female population.

It found that almost half (49 per cent) of women would currently describe themselves as feeling anxious compared to just over a third (36 per cent) of men.

At the same time, two out of five (42 per cent) women say they feel tired with just 30 per cent of men sharing that concern.

It comes as just 16 per cent of the population described themselves as feeling happy.

The research, conducted by Censuswide, is based on the answers from 1,021 respondents in the UK between 03.11.20 and 04.11.20.

Neubria’s healthcare specialist Mike Wakeman said: “The coronavirus outbreak is understandably a real cause for concern for us all.

“But the extent to which it is impacting our sleep is particularly stark with over half the nation saying they are struggling to get a good night’s rest at the moment.

“And with women facing greater levels of anxiety and fatigue than men it shows how the current situation affects us all in different ways.”

The survey also discovered that two out of five (40 per cent) are feeling more negative now than compared to the first lockdown while 16 per cent feel less mentally prepared for it.

Mike adds: “Natural supplements are an ideal way to combat anxiety and sleeplessness. Botanicals including Lemon Balm, Saffron, Hops and Chamomile, combined with Magnesium and tryptophan which all help to optimise sleep quality and as a result deliver an enhanced readiness to meet the demands of the next day.

“It’s a combination our expert scientists have refined in our completely natural sleep supplement Neubria Drift.”