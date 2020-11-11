STUNNING photos capture a pensive robin “taking a moment to reflect on life”.

The gorgeous bird was snapped gazing at its own reflection in a puddle at Faughlin Reservoir in Campsie Fells, Stirlingshire.

Amateur photographer Frank Urban took the serene shot last Wednesday using a Sony Nex 6 camera he borrowed from his brother.

The image shows the red-breasted robin perched at the water’s edge.

The tiny bird can be seen peering in at its reflection, which gazes back at it against sun-dappled Autumn trees in the background.

He posted the picture on Facebook on Friday and captioned it: “Taking a moment to reflect on life.”

The image has since been liked more than 4,500 times and has earned Frank, 60, heaps of praise.

Maryanne Brant wrote: “This is absolutely beautiful.”

Alexandra Scott added: “Absolutely precious.”

Iain Petrie commented: “Well done. Fabulous capture.”

And Lucy Harper dubbed it: “A countryfile winner for sure.”

Speaking today, Frank explained how he got the shot: “I stopped my car next to the reservoir as I thought the reflection on the water could make a nice picture.

“However I became aware of bird activity on the trees behind me. I spotted the robin and, as it was more in the open, I decided to watch it.

“It then flew down to the ground and I became aware of the puddles of water on the road and that the sun was creating a lovely reflection.

“I hoped the robin would move to the puddle and it kindly obliged, probably because it was thirsty.

He added: “The reaction has been absolutely amazing, people have been so kind and supportive, quite overwhelming actually.

“When I looked at my picture, I wanted a caption that perhaps would allow people to also take that moment of reflection that the pic suggested.

“On life in general, but probably more about this year’s events.”