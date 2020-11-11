IMPRESSIVE photos show how a community group managed to dismantle the “biggest ever” piece of plastic to wash up on a Western Scottish beach.

Portpatrick Community Development Trust (PCDT) in Dumfries and Galloway say the detritus was so large, it could be seen on Google satellite maps.

The team revealed how they “finally” managed to deal with the huge waste yesterday several days after it first washed up.

The images show the plastic circular structure, which is thought to be part of a salmon fishery, sitting on the shore.

A member of PCDT leans over the side of the object, which stands at over half his height.

Another photo shows community members standing in front of the dismantled frame, which is now just a collection of tubes ready to be moved.

The nearest fishery in Northern Ireland has apparently stated the structure does not belong to them, so it is unknown how far it could have potentially travelled.

Describing their clean up mission, PCDT wrote on Facebook: “PCDT members along with Ocean Need Us and D & G Council (Dumfries and Galloway) finally got to tackle the biggest ever piece of plastic waste washed up on a SW beach.

“Now dismantled and more manageable to cart away.”

“This Sea Cage was so big that it can be seen on google satellite maps.”

Their efforts were praised by social media users.

Katie Lammie added: “Great work done by you all.”

Mike Hawes asked: “Well done, can the fish farm come and get it?”

However, Kerr Monteith pointed out: “The nearest fish farm is in Northern Ireland and it’s not theirs.”

Speaking today, volunteer and co-founder for Oceans Need Us (ONUs) Brenda Monteith, 66, said: “We got a call a couple of days ago, someone had put it on Facebook and we went down on Monday and started to cut it up.

“We have taken some of it away, it’s really quite heavy and it is in an awkward bit.

“The volunteers couldn’t believe how big it was.”

Tommy Monteith, 68, Co-founder of ONUs added: “Everyone’s got an idea of where it has come from, seemingly a farm lost a ring a year or two ago, maybe it’s just a rumour.

“It’s a long walk to the ring, maybe half a mile, you have to get the tide right as you can’t get round if it is in.

“This is definitely the biggest we have found and we hope to never find one like this again, it’s gigantic. ”

Tommy estimates the ring to be worth over £10,000.

Chairman of Portpatrick Community Development Trust (PCDT) , David Telford, said: “The volunteers are still at it, they pulled it up the beach a bit and cut it up into man sized chunks.

“Hopefully it will be finished this week, people are trying to identify where it came from.

“A few folk are to take it for land drains as it is quite substantial strong PVC piping.”