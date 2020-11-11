Which Online Casino Games Are The Most Played?

Online casinos have become even more used during 2020 with more and more people signing up to play. With the ongoing Covid19 Pandemic people have had to stay at home a lot more than they are used to due to lockdowns so have been looking for ways to keep busy while at home.

Online casinos are a great way to pass the time and can lead to you winning some extra money as well. There are lots of different games that you can choose to play from the traditional games such as roulette and poker to more newer and unusual games.

But which games are the most played and most popular for newcomers and experienced

players alike? Let’s take a look through.

Roulette

The first casino game most people think of when mentioning online casinos will be roulette. It’s often used in most of the advertisements for online casinos and it draws newcomers to online betting.

Roulette is a simple game to follow and understand with various different bets you can place. The croupier will spin the wheel and ball and your job is to try and predict where that ball will land. Sounds easy doesn’t it?

There are lots of different bets you can make, from betting on the exact number the ball will land on, which will give you very high odds so a nice tidy profit should your bet land, to betting on the colour of the number, either red or black, which has odds of two to one.

You can also place bets on parts of the board, covering various numbers to increase your

chances of success.

Online roulette is a great game to play for newcomers as it's easy and quick to pick up. Most online casinos will allow you to make very small low minimum bets, which is great if you’re just looking to have a bit of fun without the worry of losing too much money. Obviously though if you want to bet more than you can do so.

Slots

Online casinos such as lvbet have a wide choice of different slot machine games to play with all different types of themes.

Slot has become very popular the last decade with more and more gamers now betting on

them. The slot machine games all have very similar rules and ways to play and win which

makes playing them easy for newcomers to follow and understand.

You’re able to find all different types of theme slot machines for all your tastes. Like animals, then you’re sure to be able to find animal themed slots, enjoy horror movies then yep you guessed it, there will be horror themed slots somewhere for you to play and enjoy.

Slot machine games can have huge jackpots for very little outlay which is another attraction for most gamers. You could win very big prizes without actually spending too much money, another reason why they are so popular.

Poker

The game of poker is more than just a game of chance. It takes real skill to be a good poker player. Unlike a lot of the other casino games available to play there are quite a few rules to playing poker that you will need to understand first.

Many online kasyna will allow its users to play free versions of most casino games including

poker. This is a really good idea if you are new to the game and just trying to figure out all of the rules and ways to win.

Instead of pumping in your hard earned money take advantage of the free plays to brush up on your poker skills first until you are more confident with how to play the game and moving on to real bets.

Many online casinos allow other gamers to chat to each other while playing poker online which can add an extra dimension of fun to the game. Just remember that poker is a game of skill so only play for real money when you are confident enough.

Black Jack

Black Jack is another very popular online casino card game. The rules to black can vary from one online casino to another, and they can have different variations of the game.

The traditional rules of black jack are quite simple and easy to understand. You are playing

against the dealer and need to have a better hand than there’s to win.

The aim of the game is to try and reach twenty one with your card hand, or as close to it as possible. If your cards add up to higher than twenty one you bust and lose the game. If you reach twenty one or closer to it than the dealer then you win.

It’s a fast paced game which can be played easily while on the go. Many online casino users

that play online using their mobile phones often like playing black jack because it’s so simple and quick to play.

Top Tips To Be More Successful

Now we have discovered the most played online casino games. Let’s go through some basic tips to help you be more successful with your online gambling.

The first tip is to always fully understand all the rules of the game. Many people make the silly mistake of betting large amounts on a game that they don’t fully understand. This is a recipe for disaster.

Only start playing with large sums of money when you are a confident gamer that fully

understands the rules and how to win at their chosen game.

Always set yourself limits to bet with and always stick to that amount, whether you win or lose.

Choose games with the best odds. Some online casino games have better odds which means you have a higher chance of winning. Seek out those games to play more often as you will have a much better chance of success.

Never use online casinos when you are tipsy or drunk. You should always bet with a clear head as you are much more likely to make better decisions this way. When you are tipsy or drunk you can become over confident which can lead to bad decision making and losing your money.