Kyle Magennis to miss Dundee clash as injury sweat continues

KYLE MAGENNIS will miss Sunday’s Betfred Cup clash with Dundee as Hibs wait to learn the severity of the midfielder’s hamstring strain.

The 22-year-old was replaced after an hour of the Hibees’ extra-time Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Hearts on Halloween and sat out their subsequent Premiership reverse at Aberdeen.

The niggling complaint meant Magennis was forced to withdraw from Scotland under-21 duty, missing Thursday night’s fixture against Croatia at Tynecastle.

He is still being nursed towards fitness by medical chiefs at Easter Road, with the club reluctant to take any risks with a player who only recently returned from 10 months on the sidelines with cruciate knee ligament damage.

It is understood that Magennis will definitely miss the winner-takes-all visit of the Dee as the sides battle to finish top of Group B.

A decision will then be made regarding his availability for the mouth-watering home fixture against Celtic six days later, albeit he is considered a doubt at this stage.

The former St Mirren skipper has made six appearances since joining the capital club from the Buddies on deadline day, albeit he is yet to complete 90 minutes for his new side.