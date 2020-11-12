HOPETOUN House is set to stay lit up even longer after new dates for its Wondrous Woods event were unveiled by organisers.

Those who missed out on the first run of tickets for the light up trail will now have the opportunity to visit between 16 and 22 November.

The event’s producers 21CC say the previously sold out event has been extended due to “overwhelming interest”.

Geoff Crow, Director of 21CC Group, said: “Woody the Owl and I have quite literally been blown away by the positive response that we’ve received for Wondrous Woods over the last few weeks.

As of yesterday, we were completely sold out and with so many people still enquiring about availability, we took the decision to put on a further week of tickets to allow more people to enjoy the trail.”

Since its launch, the trail has attracted over 50% of the annual visitor figures to Hopetoun House in the space of four weeks.

It is anticipated that the local economic impact of Wondrous Woods is in the region of £250,000.

The Earl of Hopetoun added: “This is the first time we have hosted such an ambitious event at night and it’s hugely exciting, following such a difficult year for us all, to develop something so different for Hopetoun.

“With the outbreak of the global pandemic earlier on this year, visitor figures to our house were looking somewhat bleak; since its opening, however, Wondrous Woods has successfully attracted over half of our annual footfall, which is an astounding achievement.”