SCOTTISH crafters have launched their own online shopping channel set to rival QVC in a bid to highlight traditionally made products.

QCV, which stands for Quality Craft Vision, was created by maker Morvern Mulgrew and jeweller Stefanie Cheong in order to showcase their handmade wares.

The makers developed the channel to replace lost footfall and retail opportunities as a result of the pandemic.

The channel’s launch also coincides with Scotland’s first ever Craft Week, which draws to a close this weekend and hopes to shine a spotlight on the nation’s 3000 contemporary craft makers.

Speaking at the beginning of Craft Week Scotland, Craft Scotland Director Irene Kernan said: “Feedback from our recent COVID-19 Impact Surveys demonstrated the serious economic impact of the pandemic on Scotland’s craft sector and participants highlighted that both makers and craft destinations need increased support in reaching audiences.

“During the vital Christmas selling period, the Craft Week Scotland?campaign is to encourage people to visit, engage with and buy from makers and craft destinations, including galleries, venues, independent shops and small businesses.

“We want to encourage Scotland to shop handmade and local, and we are keen to promote even more makers and venues across Scotland and showcase the breadth of contemporary craft that is happening today.”