Outdoor gym equipment specialist scoops business innovation award

A Surrey outdoor gym equipment specialist has won a business innovation award for its ‘one-of-the-kind’ Big Rig.

Fresh Air Fitness was handed the Surrey Heath Business Innovation 2020 gong after demonstrating that is workout apparatus provides a clear relationship between innovation and achieving targets.

The Big Rig combines multiple exercises with up to 16 user stations for beginners through to advanced users into one piece of equipment.

Since 2007, the company has designed, manufactured, delivered and installed over 2,000 outdoor gyms across the UK. The business provides a range of outdoor gym equipment to a multitude of parks, colleges and schools, both locally and nationwide.

The Big Rig is innovative is the way it allows communities to benefit from social interaction while they work out. It encompasses a variety of exercise options to benefit the entire community, from school children to retirees.

Fresh Air Fitness claims on its website there is ‘no other product quite like the Big Rig available in the UK marketplace’. The outdoor fitness equipment provider says the apparatus acts as a solution for all the crucial fitness categories; strength, cardiovascular, balance and flexibility, by offering a mix of static and dynamic pieces. Furthermore, the Big Rig can be installed into a 10 by 10 metre area, making it extremely space efficient.

Constantly continuing to innovate, the outdoor gym company has recently developed a Fresh Air Fitness mobile app available on both the Apple store and Google Play platforms. Visitors can dip into over 50 videos on the company YouTube channel. Videos can be utilised by children, teachers and anyone else who might need them, as well as providing an explanation of the physical health benefits each piece of equipment has, all while putting an emphasis on health and safety precautions. In addition to this, online animations support the children’s range of equipment – a first for the market – according to Fresh Air Fitness.

Presenting the award, Enterprise M3 Growth Champion, Paul Scott, said: “Through their development of the Big Rig, Fresh Air Fitness have shown that their innovation has provided the benefits of group exercise alongside a doubling in the size of the company’s revenue from a standing start.”

“The feedback on Fresh Air Fitness’ Big Rig, the amount of people that can use it simultaneously combined with its cost and quality, has been positively received by the councils, community groups and educational organisations. Fresh Air Fitness has made a positive difference to the wellbeing of the people in the world that we live in.”

After receiving the award, Tom Willock, the Managing Director at Fresh Air Fitness, said: “We thank Surrey Heath Borough Council for awarding us the prize of business innovation and our committed staff who have been the driving force behind our market leading business. Our top selling product, the Big Rig, can be found in outdoors in green spaces, in educational settings, in hospital grounds and corporate campuses up and down the UK and investment in innovation has been one of the foundations on which Fresh Air Fitness has been built and it will continue to play a major part in our plans going forward.”