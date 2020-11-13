DUNDEE UNIVERSITY have invited locals to come on its new series of self guided walking tours which explore Dundee’s innovation in medicine and biology. The universities museum Services have worked with the School of life Sciences to create the Dundee discoveries map. The Dundee Science Festival, led by Dundee Science Centre, will run until Sunday 29 November. The map, produced for this year’s Dundee Science Festival, features a series of self-guided walking tours through pioneering scientific research in medicine, biology, forensics, nursing and dentistry. The map is split into three routes – the City Centre, West End and University of Dundee, and Ninewells Hospital.

“We are delighted to launch our Dundee Discoveries map,” said Matthew Jarron, Curator of Museum Services at the University of Dundee.

“Our aim is to highlight locations around the city that have interesting medical or scientific connections.

“The tours give glimpses into the past by looking at historic landmarks, buildings, institutions and figures vital to the city’s progression in medicine and biology. “For example, where the Malmaison Hotel now stands was once the site of Dundee’s cholera hospital, and close to Dundee Rep Theatre was the location of the GP surgery of Emily Moorhead and Alice Thomson, possibly the first all-female medical practice in Scotland.

“We have worked with many different staff across the University to showcase ground-breaking current research alongside the history, giving glimpses into the future by highlighting the places and people of today that are involved in a variety of crucial medical and scientific research.

“The map also includes a scavenger hunt for younger explorers to find various features along the trails, so the whole family can enjoy the walks together.”