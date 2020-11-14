Craig Gordon feared Scotland dream wouldn’t come true

CRAIG GORDON admits he feared his dream of reaching a major finals would never come true.

The Hearts number one was on the bench for Scotland in Serbia after his sensational form for the Jambos earned him a recall following two years in the international wilderness.

Having made his senior debut against Trinidad & Tobago in 2004, Gordon and penalty hero David Marshall were the longest-serving members of the squad which finally made history on a sodden night in Belgrade.

And, providing his superb form at Tynecastle continues, there is every chance he will be part of the group for next summer’s European Championships.

The former Celtic and Sunderland stopper could not hide his delight at the prospect, while heaping praise on his glove rival Marshall, who made himself a legend with the decisive penalty save from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Taking to Instagram, Gordon wrote: “Over 16 years since I made my debut for Scotland. 16 years of trying to do this.

“There have been times when I thought it might never happen, but I also thought that I might not get back playing at times too.

“So happy to be back in this squad and to be here when we finally qualified after so many years. We’re going to the Euros!”

He added: “I’ve played with some fantastic players over the years, that couldn’t be there on the night to saviour this moment. Marshy is the only one left. We started this journey together back in 2004. Absolutely delighted for him. So deserving. Top man.”