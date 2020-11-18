EDINBURGH has secured nearly £2m in additional funding from Sustrans to improve conditions for walkers, cyclists and wheeling.

The £1.95m award, comprising of Spaces for People and Places for Everyone funding, will add to £5m already received from the Scottish Government through Sustrans.

This latest boost will help complete the proposed programme of temporary improvements first approved by Policy and Sustainability Committee in May.

The funding will allow Spaces for People to enhance schemes and carry out more road and pavement resurfacing and increase the removal of street clutter.

Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “This is fantastic news and is testament to the hard work of our Spaces for People team, who are developing schemes which support people to walk, cycle and wheel while COVID restrictions are in place.

“Additional funding will help us to deliver an even better package of routes and improvements which not only create more room for physical distancing but help residents to make healthy, active travel choices whenever they can.”

Transport and Environment Vice Convener Councillor Karen Doran said: “We’ve already delivered a whole range of projects – helping children to get to school safely, creating space to spend time on shopping streets and giving cyclists safer, segregated routes for travel.

“This funding will help us provide additional improvements including removing street clutter to help reduce obstacles to pedestrian movement and improving some projects already on the ground, for example by renewing surfacing, and potentially adding some new projects.”