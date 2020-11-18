Auto Accident Attorneys: What Do They Do and When Do You Need One?

An auto accident attorney is usually a lawyer who focuses on personal injury cases and works with those who have been hurt in accidents. They work in what is known as tort law, which focuses on both intentional and unintentional negligent acts. The main goal of a car accident lawyer is to seek compensation for those injured in car accidents.

Types of Auto Accident Cases

There are just as many auto accident cases as there are vehicles on the road. An auto accident attorney may help you if you have been injured in any of the following accidents:

Bicycle

Car

Mass transportation

Motorcycle

Pedestrian

Semi-trucks

Most car accident attorneys also handle other types of injuries, such as dog bites, nursing home abuse, boating accidents, and slip and falls, as well as construction injuries.

How Do You Know You Need an Auto Accident Attorney

Auto accident injuries can be severe. You may be unable to work while you are recovering, which could put you and your family in financial difficulty. You could be facing medical bills and treatments that may last weeks, months, or even years.

It is especially frustrating to deal with these issues when you were not at fault in the accident. Not only are you trying to heal from your injuries, you may be dealing with police, insurance companies, the other driver, or even the other driver’s attorney. All of this can be stressful, which is one of the reasons you need to speak to an auto accident attorney.

Do I Have to Sue if I Hire an Attorney?

Many people hesitate to hire an attorney because they don’t want to sue the other party, whether it is because they know the other person, don’t want to go through the lengthy court process, or for any number of other reasons. The fact is, hiring an attorney does not mean you have to sue.

The job of a car accident attorney is to look out for your rights to be sure you get the compensation you are entitled to receive. They will work with the other driver, police, insurance companies, and even opposing counsel to fight for your rights.

Your attorney may be able to work out a settlement with the insurance company that will cover all your needs and, because they are familiar with insurance company practices, it is more likely the settlement will be fair than if you tried to negotiate on your own.

Compensation After a Car Accident

It is also important to understand what type of compensation your attorney will fight for when they work with the other parties. You may be eligible for compensation for your medical expenses, lost wages, and other costs associated with your injury. You may also be eligible for compensation for pain and suffering related to your injuries, including loss of consortium, anxiety, depression, reduced quality of life, loss of companionship, and more.

You could also receive loss of earning capacity if your injuries are severe enough to prevent you from returning to your previous job. If the accident has left you with significant mental distress, known as PTSD, you may be compensated for that as well.

If you have been injured in a car accident, you can follow this link to speak with a lawyer from Pintas & Mullins Law Firm today to learn what rights you may have under the law. It’s important to work with lawyers who have experience with your specific type of case. Make sure an attorney has successfully settled cases for accidents and injuries like yours before you commit to working with them.