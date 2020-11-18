Different types of cannabis seeds you can buy

Cannabis seeds come in a range of varieties, each with their own unique properties and benefits.

For many people, the collection of marijuana seeds is an enjoyable hobby, but when looking to purchase, there can be a lot of aspects to consider.

When choosing the right seeds, it’s important to think about what you are looking for. Do you want fast flowering? Auto flowering? Or perhaps a high yield? Or maybe you’re not sure about what the various different types of cannabis seeds available really mean.

If you want a comprehensive breakdown Sticky Seeds is a good shop for cannabis seeds, as they describe each strain’s property, making it easy to identify the right seeds for you.

However, for a quick run down, see the guide below and remember, the best way to buy seeds is wholesale, as this will enable you to purchase top quality products while keeping costs low.

Autoflowering

These seeds are normally a mixture of cannabis sativa or indica with a native Russian plant called cannabis ruderalis. Their advantage is they switch from the vegetative to flowering stage automatically, without the need for specifically monitored hours of light and darkness. Typical autoflowering seeds include Auto Blush Khush, Auto Blue Dream and Auto White Widow.

Fast Flowering

As the name suggests, these are quicker to flower than most strains and can produce a yield in less time. Common examples include Grapefruit and Giant Bud.

High Yield

These are seeds which produce a large amount of buds comparative to seeds, which can be great in terms of value. Giant Bud, Critical Mass, Power Bud – these strains have high yields, but maintain their quality.

Feminized seeds

These strains are female only plants, popular among collectors. Cannabis buds are only present in female plants, hence the demand for feminized seeds. They have been created through carefully controlled breeding. An example of these seeds is Gelato, a strain popular in Amsterdam coffee houses.

High THC

THC is an abbreviation for Tetrahydrocannabinol which is just one out of a minimum of 113 cannabinoids present in cannabis.In recent years, the inbreeding of cannabis plants has led to some of the highest ever levels of THC in plants.

High THC seeds are by their definition “stronger” than most others. THC is the psychoactive component in marijuana that provides the user with a high. In many CBD products, levels of THC are greatly reduced or removed, making them legal to use in more territories.

So, whatever your preference, there is a type of seed for you.

However, remember that in some countries, including the UK, germination of cannabis seeds is prohibited and the sale of seeds is for collection only.