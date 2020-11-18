How to improve company culture: Top tips for modern business

Many of us may wish that our workplace was a little more comfortable and homely, but unfortunately, it can’t always be that way. However, as a leader in your company or team, there are a few ways you can help to improve your company culture. Here at LeSalon, we always like to make sure everyone feels at ease, so here are a few tips from our office.

Team Bonding

A great way to get everyone in the office to feel part of a team is to organize events or workshops to help build relationships between the members of your team. This can be either in the office or out of the office, but one of our favorite team building exercises is to go for lunch together or for drinks after work. This way we can take our minds off work for a little bit and focus on getting to know each other better. Typically, we choose to go somewhere that has a fun environment but isn’t too loud so that you can still have a good conversation without having to shout.

Another great option is to have a mobile beauty therapist from LeSalon come to the office. We offer corporate bookings at a discounted price. We will send some of our amazing nail technicians to your office to treat your employees to a pampering manicure, pedicure, or both. All you need to do is book online and we will take care of the rest! Just a small gesture like this will make your team feel truly pampered and how appreciative you are of them.

Building confidence

Confidence boosters are beneficial to anyone, anywhere, but especially in the workplace. By simply actively praising your employees you’ll see a boost in their confidence and quality of work they produce. Boosting individual employee’s confidence will help the whole team to do better overall. When you feel good about yourself and the work you are doing, you can be more confident in your work which in turn can lead to higher productivity rates and a higher standard of work.

Some good ways to boost an employee’s confidence would be to point out something they’ve done that week that was really exceptional and praise them for it. You could even mention how hard they’ve been working in general and how much it has shown in their work instead of picking just one thing.

Implement Praise

Set up a praise corner or board where everyone can contribute to bettering the company culture. This can be a place where employees can praise themselves or their coworkers for the work they have done that week or month. It should be somewhere that everyone knows about and can contribute to. It’s best to have it be something physical rather than an email or digital platform. This way you can actually go read the praises or take them home and keep them if you’d like.

This is quite like the confidence boosters above, but because the praise isn’t necessarily coming from your boss it may seem more sincere to those that lack in confidence. It could be anonymous or not, it’s up to the person leaving the piece of praise. This could help to strengthen the relationships between employees and also work to continually build on the confidence levels within the company.

Whether you choose to implement just one of these ideas, or just one it’s likely you’ll see your employee’s confidence soar and the company culture improve as a result. Positivity, honesty, and transparency are all essential to great company culture, it’s just about finding the way that works best for your company. For more business tips from our office, visit the expert advice section of our website. Also, please tag us in any social posts if these tips helped!