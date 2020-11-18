Johnnie Walker Princes Street team offer jobseekers skills

DIAGEO will host a series of career webinars, offering vital recruitment advice from its team of talent scouts.

The company is offering a series of virtual events giving job application tips to help Scots apply for jobs.

Diageo’s Edinburgh-based Talent Engagement Managers, Aimee Scott and Neil Shannon, who head up recruitment for Diageo’s Scotch distilleries will share their insider insights, knowledge and top tips to help job seekers successfully apply for jobs.

Aimee Scott, Diageo Talent Engagement Manager said: “This has been a very challenging year for job seekers with many having to look for new roles or struggling to compete with others in the same position.

“While we are thrilled to be offering over 150 new job roles in the heart of Edinburgh at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, we wanted to do more for our local community and help equip those who are unemployed or looking for a new venture with the skills and insider knowledge they need to make their application stand out in this particularly competitive climate.

“As part of our sessions, we will home in on the essential skills we look for when recruiting for new talent and share our top tips for making their application memorable – touching on CV writing, interview presentations and using social media to their advantage.

“We want our career webinars to be accessible to everyone and anyone, which is why we will also be offering a short Q&A session at the end of each session to allow attendees to ask for specific advice or any burning question they may have.”