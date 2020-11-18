WREXHAM Football Club’s new owner Rob McElhenney has blown away fans after making a generous donation to a disabled supporter in need of a new bath.

Aiden Stott, from Wrexham, North Wales, received £6000 from the celebrity donor, after his fundraiser caught the eye of the Hollywood star.

Aiden, who has cerebral palsy, set up his page on Monday[16 Nov] and had been receiving steady donations, raising roughly £780.

However, in the early hours of this morning [WED], newly appointed co-owner of Wrexham Association Football Club Rob McElhenney made the staggering donation.

The money will cover the full cost of a specially adapted bath which will be installed in Aiden’s new flat in Manchester.

On his GoFundMe Aiden explained: “I have just moved to be closer to my family because my care has been cut.

“I am a wheelchair user and currently my family struggle to bathe and shower me in a ‘normal’ bath.

“I have no use of my left hand side and very limited use of my right hand side.

“There is very little I can do physically on my own but I have a voice and I am attempting to use it here appealing to the kindness of friends and strangers.

“I am on a waiting list to be assessed by social services but due to the Covid situation and an already stretched service I feel I need to be more proactive and try and help my own situation.

“It isn’t guaranteed that I would be given the bath by social services either. I have been quoted £6000 for a bath and hoist that is mechanically adapted.

“This will mean I can get in and out of the bath safely and won’t put my family and carers at risk of injury when trying to keep me clean.

“I realise that it is a lot of money for a household item but my safety and hygiene are important to me.”

The generous donation by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star was warmly received by Wrexham and football fans alike on Twitter.

@byJamesMcCarthy tweeted: “You love to see it.”

@RichWXM said: “Fair play Rob McElhenney that is some gesture.

@JonnyMac_95 posted: “Rob McElhenney when can we buy you a pint (or many pints) ?”

The donation comes after Rob and fellow movie star Ryan Reynolds took over ownership of the small North Wales football club on Monday [16 Nov]

The actors bought over the National League Club which had been owned by its fans since 2011.

The pair received overwhelming support from the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust with 98% of voters backing the duo.

Speaking today, 37-year-old Aiden said: “It’s absolutely blown me away, everyone’s donation has. I wondered whether it was the right thing to do at first but the kindness and generosity shown towards me has proved it was.