Proposals for new CALA homes in Queensferry

Engagement from a local community has helped shape proposals for new homes on land made available after the completion of the Queensferry Crossing.

Following consultation earlier in the year, CALA Homes (East) has submitted planning application for the site at Springfield, Queensferry.

After listening carefully to the community, the developer is now proposing 176 homes (down from 180), incorporating 44 affordable homes which will be a mix of social rent (to be delivered by a housing association) – and Golden Share, a discounted sale initiative.

A range of affordable homes will also feature as part of the first phase to help meet high local demand, with CALA hoping a green light would enable it to start working on site as early as next autumn.

The proposals will also see an exceptionally broad mix of homes at the development, with 57 apartments featuring within its private homes, alongside three, four and five bedroom properties, boosting supply for a wide segment of the market.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director at CALA Homes, said: “Given our planned work in Queensferry – both here and at a nearby development off Builyeon Road – we must thank members of the public who have taken the time to view and comment on our proposals. This has led to positive design changes, off-site improvements to Bo’ness road and wider footpath connectivity.

“The site is situated next to the new Queensferry Crossing, and gently slopes towards the River Forth to the north, giving homes here a famous view. We’re delighted to now be putting it forward for approval.”

CALA’s plans will also include designated open spaces and footpath connections to the adjoining countryside, Society Road and adjacent residential area of Springfield.

Originally identified for housing almost 30 years ago, the site, which extends to 7.5 hectares, forms part of a wider area of land originally owned by CALA, following the grant of residential planning permission dating back to 1991.

The land was then acquired by the Scottish Office in 1994 for the new forth crossing – Queensferry Crossing. With the bridge now complete, the Scottish Ministers have been in the process of disposing of surplus land. The regulations relating to disposal require that surplus land is initially offered to previous landowners, which in this case is CALA Homes.

Keith Giblett, Chair of Queensferry & District Community Council, has praised CALA’s willingness to engage with the community.

He said: “It is good to see that CALA has listened and taken on board design changes to their proposals for the site arising from the earlier public consultation.

Now that the planning application has been lodged with the City of Edinburgh Council, the Community Council will consider the detailed designs and we will formulate our response.”

CALA has a strong history working in the South Queensferry area, recently completing its development at nearby Dalmeny Park, where it delivered 156 private homes on a brownfield site formerly owned by Agilent. This also included the delivery of 112 affordable homes.