A SPEEDY learner driver has been left “heartbroken” after her instructor “broke up” with her over her dangerously fast driving.

Falak Sohail, from London, was gobsmacked when her teacher ended their “relationship” and revealed he had begun to fear for his life while out on the roads.

The 18-year-old shared a screenshot on Twitter on Sunday [15 Nov] showing how her instructor said he needed to prioritise his “health” and could no longer continue.

The message reads: “I don’t know how to tell you this, but I don’t think we should do lessons anymore.

“I have decided to pass you on to another instructor because I need to think about my health.

“You drive too fast and dangerously for me. I have to put my health first. I have another student now.

“I am going to give you the new instructor’s number. Take care Falak.”

Falak tried to dissuade her instructor, saying: “Oh, I’ll drive slower, don’t go.”

However, his mind had been made up and there was nothing more she could do to change it.

A devastated Falak posted the messages on Twitter, saying: “My driving instructor just broke up with me”.

The post, which has since clocked up more than 660,000 likes, has divided opinion online.

@thiccy_smallz wrote under the post: “She’s learning. It’s not like she’s doing it on purpose. We all have to start somewhere.”

@QTMacyRae said: “I literally crashed my instructors car into a tree with him in it and he still taught me. What y’all been doing to your instructor.”

@myBT21religion said: “I drive too fast too, it’s not like I want to drive unsafe on purpose I’m still learning and it just happens by accident.

“I don’t notice I’m going too fast, and I don’t feel unsafe while driving. Cut the girl some slack, she’ll get there one day, btw goodluck with the new instructor.”

However, @veljones said: “All fun and games until you have to climb out of a broken sunroof after rolling over five times. Unsafe driving really is not funny.”

@edwinperaza555 said: “That’s hilarious, but he is supposed to teach you that. I don’t think that you were the first or last student that drives fast.”

@lilyokor said: “I wasn’t expecting to laugh like this. You’re not road worthy.”

Speaking today, Falak said: “Jon and I have known each for a long time. We’ve always had banter when we drive.

“However, I didn’t know that he’d make this decision, it was quite funny but heartbreaking at the same time, my reaction was ‘am I that bad of a driver’?

“I have a picture of him showing me how to turn properly, and he said he only brings out the book when you’re really bad.”