HEART-STOPPING footage shows the moment a jogger wearing earphones fails to hear an oncoming train and darts across a level crossing.

The terrifying incident was caught on camera on 6 November by the driver of a Chiltern Railways London to Oxford service and saw the runner miss being hit “by metres”.

The train was approaching the Ridgeway Path level crossing in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire when the reckless jogger made a dash across the tracks.

As the video begins, the train can be seen speeding towards the crossing.

Suddenly, the jogger dressed in a fluorescent top , emerges from some bushes.

The train driver has no time to react as the runner races across the tracks without even glancing at the oncoming locomotive.

There is a flash of pink as the jogger runs over the crossing while the train continues to plough towards them.

The individual just makes it to the other side as the train rushes past.

Without so much as a backwards glance, the runner then disappears into some bushes on the opposite side of the tracks while the train continues on.

The nail-biting footage was shared by Network Rail on social media yesterday as a “safety plea”.

They wrote: : “When is running NOT good for your health? When you run out in front of a train.

“Unbelievable stupidity from a jogger using a level crossing without looking!

“An approaching train just metres away.”

Up to 121 trains pass the Ridgeway Path crossing each day and staff at Network Rail are now urging the public to take care at level crossings.

Rhys Evans, level crossing manager at Network Rail, said: “The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this level crossing user.

“No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must stop, look and listen every single time they cross the railway. Additionally, you must always remove headphones when using a level crossing.

“It would be easy to believe that level crossings in more rural areas would be less dangerous, but all crossings must be approached with the same caution and users must avoid distractions and concentrate on crossing the railway safely.”

Ian Hyde, engineering and safety director at Chiltern Railways, added:“Trains run frequently on the Chiltern network and the safe use of level crossings is critical to protect pedestrians who need to cross the railway as well as customers onboard our trains.

“Near-misses leave drivers feeling very shaken and we would urge people to please respect the railway and when crossing, follow the instructions and remain vigilant at all times.

“This near miss, but for a few seconds, could have had far worse consequences.”