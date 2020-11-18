Use pandemic recovery for green future, universities demand

AN INTERNATIONAL COALITION of leading climate research universities has issued its first declaration ahead of the G20 Summit.

The International Universities Climate Alliance statement implores world leaders to use the post- Covid-19 recovery to implement measures to counteract climate change.

It warns that failure to do so will guarantee catastrophic consequences for generations to come.

Launched in April 2020 by the University of New South Wales Sydney, the group consists of 48 universities spanning all populated continents.

It represents one-third of the 100 highest performing climate research universities and a quarter of the top 100 environmental research universities worldwide.

Edinburgh is one of the founding members of the Climate Alliance and its only Scottish member.

The University is also home to the International Center for Earth Data (ICED), a satellite-based system which will improve monitoring and forecasting of extreme weather and natural disasters anywhere in the world.

The Alliance will provide a central hub for universities to share the latest climate research and enable greater collaboration between leading research teams.

Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies will meet in Saudi Arabia on 21 and 22 November 2020.

Professor Peter Matheson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh said: “We are proud to be part of this powerful alliance of universities and its clarion call for G20 leaders to deliver a green and climate resilient recovery from Covid-19.

“Our great strengths in climate change research and innovation provide the robust evidence base needed for good decision making at all levels.

“From informing the University’s own pathway to net zero emissions by 2040, through working with local communities and businesses to build capacity and enduring partnerships.

“To advising cities and national governments on how to realise a sustainable and equitable transition to net zero for all.”

Professor Ian Jacobs, President and Vice-Chancellor of UNSW Sydney, added: “Many challenges lie ahead of us in combatting the existential crisis in which the world finds itself.

“The International Universities Climate Alliance is a rich resource upon which governments, business, industry and the wider community can rely for evidence-based expert advice.”