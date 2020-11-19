TENNIS fans have the chance to get their hands on rackets and towels used by Andy Murray following his donation to a charity auction.

Items belonging to both Andy and Jamie Murray have been placed up on an online auction in order to aid charity, Children Change Colombia.

Fans of the Scottish tennis stars are able to bid on items such as rackets, t-shirts, caps and even pairs of elder brother Jamie’s shoes.

34-year-old Jamie posted about the charity auction onto his Twitter yesterday [WED], saying: “After the success of the last auction and seeing the impacts of the funds we raised.

“I’ve decided to do another one to show my support to @ChildChangeCOL and help the most at risk children and their families. Join me in raising some vital funds.”

Lot 7 of the auction includes a signed Andy Murray HEAD Racket which has been used and comes complete with a certificate of authenticity.

The bid for the racket is currently standing at £515 with three days of the auction remaining.

Another racket is also up for grabs, identical to the previous racket, but without Murray’s signature on it.

Other items include Under Armour shoes worn by Jamie Murray, two caps worn by the pair and used a white t-shirt which is signed by both brothers.

Jamie’s personalised towel bundle from the 2020 Grand Slams are also up for grabs.

So far, the brothers have raised £1600 for the South American charity, which helps the most at risk children and their families escape poverty, inequality and violence.

Social media users have been delighted with the chance to buy some tennis memorabilia.

Julie Garratt commented: “Great job Jamie.”

And Doreen Sanders said: “Good idea Jamie excited to see what I can bid on.”