Campaign “Shop Here This Year” launched in bid to help local businesses

A CAMPAIGN to get Edinburgh residents to shop local has began as part of an effort to support local businesses in 11 neighbourhoods and town centres across the city.

Launched today, the campaign ‘Shop Here This Year’ by This Is Edinburgh, will extend through to 2021 and aims to celebrate independent retailers, eateries and other shopping experiences.

To mark the launch of the campaign, a £400 hamper of goods from Edinburgh has been put up for someone to win.

Highlighting aspects of each area, the campaign, aligned to the Scotland’s Towns Partnership Shop Local activities, will roll out across the Council’s digital platforms under the hashtag #shopherethisyear.

Businesses and shoppers are urged to get behind the campaign, sharing on their own social channels and supporting the local businesses which have such a vital impact on the city economy, local supply chains and local jobs.

The 11 areas that will be the focus of the campaign include: Leith & Leith Walk, Gorgie & Dalry, Bruntsfield & Morningside, Nicolson & Clerk Street, Tollcross, Royal Mile, Greater Grassmarket, Queensferry, Corstorphine, Stockbridge and Portobello.

For each location, the campaign will use real customer reviews to champion the range of unique experiences and products available across Edinburgh.

Prizes include a tour and delicious samples from local gin distillers, Harris Tweed face coverings, luxury shortbread, selected fine wine, local jams, chutneys, cheeses, baked goods, festive treats and more.

Just Eat Cycles are including an annual pass in this giveaway and Edinburgh Zoo are giving away a VIP pass for the whole family to their Christmas Zoo experience.

For a chance to win, Edinburgh residents are asked to take to social media and share what makes their favourite independent shops special, using the hashtag #shopherethisyear and tagging @Edinburgh or @ThisIsEdinburgh on Instagram.

Vice Convener Councillor Mandy Watt said: “It’s so important that businesses get behind this campaign so we can all share the collective message that people across Edinburgh should #shopherethisyear

“We’re all in this together and it’s inspiring to see the hard work put in by retailers to keep customers safe while they shop local.”

Beth Edberg, who runs Scottish food emporium Cranachan and Crowdie on the Royal Mile, said: “Businesses across Edinburgh have never needed residents to shop local more than they do now in the run-up to Christmas.

“That’s why this new Shop Here This Year campaign is so very welcome.”