Edinburgh International Magic Festival virtually appears this year

AN EDINBURGH festival is to switch to an online version of the event this year running from the 16th-20th of December.

Edinburgh International Magic Festival has delivered a programme that will be done entirely virtually.

Magician and festival organiser Kevin Quantum has offered up half the tickets for his show THE TRICK THAT FOOLED free of charge to those who aren’t able to afford a ticket.

Gary James’ Magic School returns for the 11th consecutive year alongside other Edinburgh magicians such as Magic Gareth and Tricky Ricky

Fringe performers Elliot Bibby and Kevin Quantum join Glasgow based magician Ryan K Davidson and past Scottish Magic Champ Billy Reid for virtual close-up magic performances.

Vincent Gambini completes the bill with a unique show performed entirely by telephone.

This year all tickets will cost £10 ‘per screen’ and we’re offering the opportunity to buy a MagicFest Pass that will let you see all shows in the line-up for just £50.

Kevin Quantum, magician and festival organiser, said: “In the midst of everything that’s going on in the world right now, ever changing elf and safety rules, our skills as entertainers are more needed than ever to lift spirits and bring joy to people.

“So, I’m delighted that we’re able to offer an 11th year of magic to the world, and this year you don’t even have to take off your slippers to enjoy it all!”

Festival Producer Svetlana McMahon said “We really want to support Scottish performers as much as we can this year and thanks to a generous donation to the festival combined with support from Creative Scotland, it is possible for us to offer all festival participants fixed fees as well as 100% of takings from ticket sales!

“So everyone who books a ticket will directly support the arts in Scotland”.