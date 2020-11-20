Highland business aims to supports local communities and protect jobs

A HIGHLAND hotel firm is thanking its communities by launching discounts on accommodation and its restaurants.

Residents with a postcode in the Highlands and Islands will receive a variety of discounts and benefits as the company seeks to thank residents and safe guard jobs.

Visitors to Black Sheep Hotel venues will receive a 25% discount on food and soft drinks at the restaurants such as; Cluanie Bar & Kitchen, Emily’s Byre and The Lochside Brasserie.

A 50% discount is also available on stays at a series of venues such as Cluanie Inn, Rokeby Manor and The Whispering Pine Lodge from now until 31st March 2021.

The company is also offering a 25% discount on lunches at all of its restaurants to key workers.

This includes its popular restaurant Tiger on the Wall in Inverness, where 15% off takeaways will also be offered.

NHS, Fire Service, Police employees and teachers are all entitled to the key worker discount.

Ravi Rawat, Operations Director at Black Sheep Management Services Ltd, explained: “With around eight in 10 hotels in the Highlands being forced to close or reduce operations, we want to safeguard the jobs of our much-valued 120 plus employees and thank people in the Highlands and Islands.”

Ravi Rawat continues: “Our region has done incredibly well in handling the Coronavirus pandemic, with infection rates remaining low.

“And we want to keep it that way. So, to allow our communities to still enjoy a relaxing getaway, we have introduced this exclusive offer only available to people who live in the Highlands and Islands.

“We’re adding a new twist to the ‘support local’ mantra by supporting our local communities, and I hope that people from the region can take advantage of this very special offer over the winter.”