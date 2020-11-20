THE SCOTTISH government is to spend tens of thousands of pounds on a survey designed to find out how Scots are feeling about coronavirus over winter.

The £70,000 contract will fund a study to help the government, “understand the wellbeing of people in Scotland during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Companies have until 27 November to register their bids for the tender, which is being offered as a one-off contract.

The Scottish Government explained that the reason the survey has fetched a £70,000 tag is from experience in commissioning similar research in the past.

The contract will last for five months and the findings of the survey are expected to be published in the months following its completion.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We are doing everything we can to lessen the impact of this global pandemic and save lives.

“This independent research will help us target the best support to families and communities.”

Scotland is currently poised to enter into a fresh wave of new regulations which come into effect at 6pm today.

More than two million people are set to be affected by level four rules in 11 council areas and a travel ban will make entering and leaving Scotland illegal.

As of the 19th of November Scotland, has recorded 1089 new cases of Covid-19 with a further 50 deaths.

With Christmas just over a month away First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament: “I want people to have a degree of normality over Christmas.

“But I don’t want to be in a position of the country having to live with a death toll that could have been avoidable if we get that balance wrong.”