COMEDIAN Janey Godley has been left red-faced after trying to rescue a hedgehog from a busy road – only to realise it was a bobble from someone’s hat.
The 59-year-old comic shared a hilarious photo apparently showing the “poor wee” creature stuck on Great Western Road, Glasgow.
However, a closer inspection revealed that the stricken animal was in fact just a fluffy pompom.
The image shows the furry, brown item surrounded by cigarette butts in the middle of the pavement.
From a distance, it has the appearance of a hedgehog curled up in a ball.
Luckily, Janey saw the humour in the situation and took to Twitter to share it with her 197,000 followers.
Writing yesterday, the Scots comic said: “Poor wee lost hedgehog on Great Western Road.
“Turns out I was trying to rescue a bobble off a hat.”
The post, which racked up more than 6,000 likes, had social media users in stitches over Godley’s “Specsavers moment”.
@Cardsofbooty wrote: “As usual Janey – you win Twitter for making me roar with laughter today!”
Annie Byard addedd: ”That’s fecking brilliant, well done you for your kind heart.”
Ross McGlashan joked: “That’s clearly an Arctic Haggis. It’s rare to catch them showing the winter plumage, well done.”
Anne Marie Smith added: “Should have gone to Spec Savers.”
And Chris Dorrel replied: “Lol, still extremely honourable.”
Award-winning Godley has seen her popularity soar over the last few months, thanks to her much-loved voiceovers of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefings.
Last Thursday, she produced a hilarious sketch reacting “as Nicola Sturgeon” to Scotland’s historic Euros qualification.