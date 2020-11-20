COMEDIAN Janey Godley has been left red-faced after trying to rescue a hedgehog from a busy road – only to realise it was a bobble from someone’s hat.

The 59-year-old comic shared a hilarious photo apparently showing the “poor wee” creature stuck on Great Western Road, Glasgow.

However, a closer inspection revealed that the stricken animal was in fact just a fluffy pompom.

The image shows the furry, brown item surrounded by cigarette butts in the middle of the pavement.

From a distance, it has the appearance of a hedgehog curled up in a ball.

Luckily, Janey saw the humour in the situation and took to Twitter to share it with her 197,000 followers.

Writing yesterday, the Scots comic said: “Poor wee lost hedgehog on Great Western Road.

“Turns out I was trying to rescue a bobble off a hat.”

The post, which racked up more than 6,000 likes, had social media users in stitches over Godley’s “Specsavers moment”.

@Cardsofbooty wrote: “As usual Janey – you win Twitter for making me roar with laughter today!”

Annie Byard addedd: ”That’s fecking brilliant, well done you for your kind heart.”

Ross McGlashan joked: “That’s clearly an Arctic Haggis. It’s rare to catch them showing the winter plumage, well done.”

Anne Marie Smith added: “Should have gone to Spec Savers.”

And Chris Dorrel replied: “Lol, still extremely honourable.”

Award-winning Godley has seen her popularity soar over the last few months, thanks to her much-loved voiceovers of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefings.

Last Thursday, she produced a hilarious sketch reacting “as Nicola Sturgeon” to Scotland’s historic Euros qualification.