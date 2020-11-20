Young filmmakers celebrated for exceptional talent in filmmaking

WINNERS of young filmakers awards have been announced as part of an event hosted by David Walliams.

Into Film awards winners were announced on Wednesday as part of a live event which was due to take place in the Odeon at Leicester Square but was moved online due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The winners, who hail from all over the UK, each receive Into Film Award to add to their mantle or school cabinet.

The filmmakers covered a range of subjects and themes including the impact of plastic usage on our oceans, gender dysphoria, celebrating your heritage, Asperger’s syndrome, living without hearing, self-improvement, and many more.

The awards celebrate exceptional talent from children as young as five and no older than 19 years-old.

The revealed winners also include the recipients in the non-filmmaking categories – Film Clubs of the Year, Reviewer of the Year and Teacher of the Year.

As well as celebrating the creative young people who have shown impressive skills in all areas of filmmaking, the awards aim to actively seek out and encourage people from all backgrounds to participate in film and filmmaking, as a way of addressing the gender and diversity balance within the industry.

A full list of winners are available on the into film website.

Into Film CEO Paul Reeve said; “In a year during which the central ‘homes’ for Into Film’s work – schools and cinemas – have faced extraordinary disruption, we’ve constantly had to find creative ways to keep film at the heart of young people’s learning.

“So presenting a virtual Awards show seems rather fitting and I’m delighted we’ve been able to make it happen.

“Teachers and their pupils are among the heroes of 2020, so it feels more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the talent and achievements of our nominees and winners.”