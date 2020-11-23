SCOTTISH COMEDIAN Fred MacAulay is to present the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) Cyber Community Awards at their virtual ceremony.

MacAulay, 63, will be hosting the awards show celebrating achievements that have helped local communities.

The Cyber Community Awards show is now accepting entries celebrating the work of academics, businesses and individuals keeping Scotland’s online community safe and highlighting those making the difference in their local area.

The online awards ceremony hopes to take place on June 17, 2021 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh depending on the situation with Coronavirus.

Entries are welcomed in the following categories: Cyber Community Hero, Student Community Champion, and Outstanding Cyber Community Event.

The public will help choose the winners, alongside a judging panel, of each category from a shortlist to be announced on February 15, 2021.

The shortlist for each category will be determined by a panel of judges in advance, and the winners will be announced during the awards ceremony.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, said: “We have all adapted in 2020 to follow a digital first approach, with people working remotely and choosing to do business online. Unfortunately, this led to a corresponding uptick in cyber-attacks, but thankfully Scotland is home to a remarkable cyber defence community.

“Now is the time to celebrate the dedication and commitment of these unsung heroes of cyber. The SBRC Cyber Community Awards will champion those that are going to extraordinary lengths to keep Scottish citizens and organisations safe online.

“While we look forward to hearing from people throughout Scotland, we particularly encourage entries from communities outwith the Central Belt including the Highlands & Islands, the North East, the South East and the South West.”