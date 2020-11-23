PUBLIC have been given the chance to have their say on a new residential development that could be the tallest building in Glasgow.

Developer Watkin Jones Group will be holding the web-based, digital consultation for their build-to-rent (BTR) and co-living proposals on the site at Charing Cross.

Proposals include demolishing the existing building at Portcullis House and constructing a BTR and co-living development of up to a maximum of around 30 storeys, comprising up to around 825 units overall.

The proposals will also include generous amenity and ancillary facilities, activating the street level areas with potential retail, café and co-working space.

If approved, the proposals will deliver the tallest building in Glasgow. The developer formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to the City of Glasgow Council in October, informing the council of their intention to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

A digital community consultation event will be held on Thursday, between 3 and 8 pm.

Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system. Feedback can also be submitted via the website and information will be made available in paper format if requested.

Iain Smith, Group Planning Director from Watkin Jones said: “We’re thrilled to be giving the public the chance to view our proposals for Portcullis House and provide feedback.

“BTR and co-living offer high-quality rented accommodation at competitive prices to a wide-ranging demographic. There is huge demand in Glasgow for this model which offers long-term security of tenure, combined with the flexibility of renting.

“Should we receive planning permission our residents will not only be able to rent an apartment but will also have an abundance of common amenities at their disposal, ideally suited for modern living.

“These proposals will greatly assist in the regeneration of this part of the city and we are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our ambitious proposals.”