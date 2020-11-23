Thriving family dentist acquired by dedicated Scottish dental group

Ayrshire dental practice set to increase treatment offering for its 11,500 patients

A DENTAL practice in the heart of the Ayrshire community has secured an impressive partnership that will see thousands of patients benefiting from an enhanced treatment offering.

Sandgate Dentistry has joined Scotland’s largest dental group, Clyde Munro adding four dentists, two hygienists, seven nurses and one receptionist along with 11,500 patients to the group’s growing portfolio.

The practice has been fronted by husband and wife team, Mark and Liz Fitzpatrick, who bought over Sandgate in 1989.

57-year-old Mark, from Troon, said: “We are based right in the heart of the community and those who walk through the doors of Sandgate are more like friends than patients.

“I have worked in the practice since I first qualified when I was 21, and have had very little turn over, with all of the dentists having worked alongside me for five plus years.

“As a practice we like to keep our ethos and approach to dentistry simple and very friendly, which is one of the many reasons why Clyde Munro is the perfect fit to take it on.

“I feel we also have the same vision for Sandgate’s future in growing the business and continuing to expand the treatments and services that we can offer to patients in the local area.

“The dental group will enable patients to stay within the practice for more experienced treatments like Invisalign and implants, as well as giving newly qualified dentists better post-graduate training opportunities”.

The acquisition was struck with the help of business property advisor, Christie & Co.

One of Mark’s proudest moments was seeing the practice move from a two story flat to a central, ground floor premise benefiting patients using public transport, as well as becoming more accessible for disabled and elderly patients. The practice is now proudly situated on the Sandgate, a main thorough fare in Ayr.

The practice, which offers NHS and private dentist treatments from routine check-ups to complete smile makeovers. tooth whitening, veneers and dentures., welcomes patients from the local community and surrounding areas, with some traveling from Perthshire, Edinburgh and London. Sandgate even hosted a patient from as far away as Switzerland.

Having worked in the industry and the same practice for many years, Mark highlighted the most rewarding part of his job is seeing how many patiedentalnts have now become his friends, and that the practice is a renowned name in the area, with many new patients coming in on referral.

Mark added: “In the next few months I will take a step back from the management side of dentistry and will focus on a new advisory role within the group. An ideal situation which will allow me to remain involved in the sector, whilst also beginning my retirement.

“Nothing dramatic will change for patients and I am excited to see the opportunities that will arise with the ever-expanding Clyde Munro group on board, which I’m sure will present future growth and patient care enhancements.”

Kirsty Dace, Chief Development Officer of the Clyde Munro group, said “Mark and the team have built great relationships with loyal patients, so we are committed to ensuring they will continue to receive the same outstanding service.

“The hard work and dedication embedded at the heart of Sandgate is an ethos that we strive towards as everything we do is about delivering the best possible dental care to patients across Scotland.

“It was great to work with Paul Graham and the team at Christie & Co to secure the future of another Scottish dental practice.”

Paul Graham, Head of Dental at Christie & Co, comments: “We are pleased to have completed on another dental market sale during the pandemic. We were instructed to sell Sandgate Dentistry pre-Covid, unbeknownst to us what would unfold, and I am pleased to say that the deal forged ahead, and we achieved a fantastic result. This is a testament to the strength of the Scottish dental market.

“It was a pleasure to work with Kirsty Dace at Clyde Munro, and we wish the business all the best as it puts it’s exciting and ambitious expansion plans into practice.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth through acquisition and has plans to continue expanding.

It now comprises 42 practices across Scotland, with more than 200 dentists, 350 staff and 300,000 patients.

The group’s ambition is to become Scotland’s “local dentist”, operating an expanding network of family dentists across Scotland, with each devoted to providing the best dental care, while reflecting the needs and character of its community.