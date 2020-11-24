Care home arranges “Grand Tour of Scotland” to bring the attractions through the door

INQUISITIVE residents at a tech-savvy care home are set to travel Scotland from their armchairs this festive season thanks to a packed calendar of virtual tours.

Through a link-up with the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), staff at Cramond Residence are laying on the “Grand tour of Scotland” and bringing some of the country’s best “days out” to those that live in the home.

Utilising video conferencing technology, bespoke pre-recorded tours and even featuring live Q&As, the plush Edinburgh home is working with the likes of Surgeons Hall Museum, Holyrood & Glenkinchie Distilleries, Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum and many others.

Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager and Registered Nurse at Cramond Residence said: “We reached out to the ASVA almost on a whim, hoping they’d be willing to put us in touch with some members that could bring their tours to us.

“We can’t believe the response from the sector. Like residents in all care homes, it has been a difficult, at times isolating period. Everything we do is to empower our community and to provide rich and fulfilling experiences.

“What could be better than them seeing and interacting with famed locations, some for the first time and some to revisit places they’ve loved visiting in the past.”

The programme of events is kicking off with a live workshop from the National Galleries of Scotland on the 27th of November. The public viewing will include a socialising session, a talk about artwork and some straightforward art activities for the residents to have a go at.

All tours will be broadcast in the cinema room on a large 100-inch screen as well as being accessible from individual laptops, tablets and TV’s around the care home, allowing residents to participate from different areas in the building.

From various sessions throughout the year, residents have developed their tech skills and are now comfortable with using different platforms, with tablets frequently used to keep in touch with family and friends, therefore are embracing the opportunity to develop these skills further.

While the home almost has its 10 tours lined up, it is keen to hear from more attractions that would be willing to provide events in December and into the new year, with the plan of possibly extending the programme to enable other care homes around the country to benefit.

This initiative will help support residents’ wellbeing and make life as fun and fulfilling as possible whilst providing a stimulating experience.

Gordon Morrison, CEO of ASVA, said: “It’s great to hear the programme of events is coming together and the initial reach out through ASVA was so successful.

“The project is really exciting and has endless possibilities. We are delighted to assist Cramond Residence in arranging these fulfilling experiences for their residents during the winter months and look forward to hearing about their future plans for the project.

“Visitor Attractions play an essential role in preserving and presenting Scotland’s culture, history and heritage. Our array of world class experiences also provide welcome and much needed relief during these tough times and it cannot be underestimated how beneficial a trip to an attraction, be it physically or virtually, can be for one’s wellbeing.”

