Boohoo customer left in hysterics after midi jumper dress left her “looking like a monk” – Consumer News UK

A BOOHOO customer has been left in stitches after ordering a knitted jumper dress that left her looking like a “monk”.

Caroline Vickers from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire took photographs showing what she ordered from the site, next to hilarious selfies of herself in the epic fashion fail.

The mother-of-two bought the orange Cable Knit Midi Dress in her usual size small from the online retailer in a bid to update her wardrobe for winter.

She expected the jumper dress to cut off at the knee – as advertised on the model on Boohoo’s website.

However, after trying the dress on Caroline, 30, said she was left looking more like “a sack of potatoes”.

Hilarious photos show Caroline standing in front of a mirror looking like she’s about to burst out laughing while the washed out, brown frock swamps her frame and touches the floor.

The material on the dress appears to be so big, it has ruched up all up the arms while hanging off Caroline’s frame.

Caroline posted the fashion disaster onto Facebook last month, writing: “Boohoo fail. Can’t work out if I look like a sack of potatoes or a monk.

“Excuse the just woke up look.”

Her post attracted dozens of likes and comments from social media users.

Gemma Flowers wrote: “I’m crying” alongside several crying with laughter emojis.

Diane Inskip added: “That’s hilarious.”

Freda Wain wrote: “Omg Caz you are making me wee here.

“What the hell is that? It’s not good.”

And Lynette Schonau said: “Hahaha that’s brilliant chick!

“Should’ve known that model was 10ft tall, her knee-high boots give it away.”

Speaking today, Caroline said: “I have two children, one aged three and a three-month-old, so basically I went on a bit of a spree as for most of this year I have been pregnant so had a bit of an outdated wardrobe.

“I thought right I’ve had my baby, I can now try and update my wardrobe and hopefully start to fit in some clothes that don’t consist of maternity leggings and baggy t-shirts!

“I ordered quite a few things, but this just topped it.

“I opened the parcel thinking I was getting a burnt orange knitted midi dress that would be so nice to wear in autumn, however what I got was a brown monk dress and felt like a sack of potatoes.

“The arms were absolutely huge and it dragged on the floor and just hung off me.

“I was actually crying with laughter looking in the mirror, I couldn’t believe how different the dress could be.

“I ordered it in size small and most of the other items were okay, just a few every now and then aren’t true to size.

“I’m 5ft 3, so not exactly tall but still, you would think it would have just been an inch or two longer.

“I definitely sent it back.

“You would think it was ordered from eBay when you read them horror stories.”

Boohoo advertises the dress as being a “plain, midi, long sleeved, crew neck, midi length jumper dress.”

Their “style notes” for the “must-have” dress read: “Nail new season knitwear in the jumpers and cardigans that are cosy yet cool.”

However, this is not the first time Boohoo has been mocked for their questionable sizing.

Last year, online shopper Hayley McGovern from Chester posted a hilarious snap of her Boohoo trousers showing how they come up to her shoulders.