A SNEAKY kitten has gone viral after being filmed creeping back home with a stolen bag of treats in its mouth.

Eight-month-old tabby Zico was caught on camera returning back to his home in Southampton, Hampshire after “robbing someone of their treats” on Sunday [22 Nov].

The clip begins as the “cat burglar” is shown walking along the grass of his garden with a bright orange packet in his mouth.

As he gets closer to the back door, he can be seen looking delighted as his teeth grip down firmly on his bag of Dreamies treats.

Zico’s family can be heard erupting into laughter after realising that he has pinched the treats from a house or shop nearby.

One family member says: “What’s he got? He’s robbed someone’s treats.”

Zico then appears at the cat flap and climbs back inside before placing his newly found treasure down on the mat.

Zico’s owner, Lee Harvey, posted the hilarious clip onto Facebook warning locals to be vigilant and apologised to whoever Zico had stolen from.

She wrote: “Be vigilant and keep your windows closed, fellow animal lovers.

“Confirmed sighting of a cat burglar at about 10.15am from possibly the Northfield Road area.

“I’m so sorry if anyone is missing some dreamies from their windowsill but now that we have finished laughing at how clever he is, if anyone is missing their treats and wants to reclaim them, please let me know and I’ll drop a new bag around as a replacement.”

The clip has attracted over 6,000 shares and thousands of comments after leaving social media users in stitches.

Charlene Holmes wrote: “I can’t stop watching this.

“He’s so chuffed with himself just strolling in like hell yeh.”

Jackie Coombes said: “Brill. I’m sure the Dreamies people would love to see this – may even add it to their ad campaign!”

Kate Elsley wrote: “This has made my day. What a clever cat.”

And Frances Chant said: “They’re a powerful and all consuming drug.”

Speaking today (WED), Lee said: “We were in our kitchen making breakfast on Sunday morning when he jumped over the fence with something orange in his mouth.

“I asked my daughters what he had in his mouth and they started filming him.

“Only as he came closer did we realise he’d stolen Dreamies from somewhere. None of our close neighbours have cats so we still don’t know who they belong to.

“They’re not ours, as we keep our in a tin to prevent our cats helping themselves.

“We all found it very funny that he had helped himself to some treats from someone else’s house, rather than wait for his breakfast.

“He’s such a clever cat. To make matters worse, he brought another packet home on Monday too!

“We still have no idea where they are coming from but he’s pleased as punch, to have treats on tap.

Lee added: “He has only been chipped and neutered in the past two months so the outside world is all new to him.

“We have two elder cats who regularly bring home rodent gifts, but so far Zico has been gifting us with leaves, feathers, a collection of washing pegs, elastic bands and on Saturday a fat worm, which he wasn’t that keen on wiggling around in his mouth.”