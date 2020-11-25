SCOTS comic Rory Bremner is helping to raise thousands of pounds for an ex-international cricketer suffering from a rare muscular condition.

The 59-year-old impressionist is co-hosting an event on Sunday, which hopes to fundraise for former Ireland cricketer, Andrew Patterson.

Patterson, 45, suffers from Spastic Paraplegia, a rare hereditary condition which results in wheelchair confinement.

Bremner is helping the former sportsman raise enough money to cover costs of a new disabled ensuite and lift for his home after he was asked to help out by David Nash.

It will see the impressionist perform through Instagram Live before co-hosting a quiz and auction with Caterham School.

A fundraiser, established last month has already smashed its initial £25,000 target, but Bremner is hoping to help raise a further £50,000 to help cover all the costs of the modifications.

Bremner shared the fundraiser to his Twitter feed this yesterday morning, saying: “Looking forward to co-hosting fundraiser on Sunday for this former cricketer (66 Ireland caps), now coping with spastic paraplegia – chip in if you can or like.”

The fundraiser was set up by Patterson’s friend, Darron Kokkot, who wrote online: “Andrew’s love for sport and coaching has had an abrupt and premature ending.

“His livelihood and family life have been affected beyond recognition and now with a lack of funds, the family are facing even more challenges.”

Patterson, who made his debut against Wales in 1996, has “exhausted all funds” adapting his house and says he did not foresee his condition deteriorating so rapidly.

He currently lives near Caterham School in Surrey where he taught Physical Education.

The fundraiser also caught the eye of ex-international cricketer and current coach of the Australian cricket team Justin Langer, who recorded a message of support on Friday.

Since Bremner’s post, donations have continued to flood in.

Michael, Kenneth and Queenie Chu donated £50 saying: “Mr Patterson is a fantastic teacher and role model for kids. Our best wishes.”

Owen Butler donated £250 and wrote: “Andy would do it for you in a heartbeat – best of luck.”

David Smyth donated £100 and said : “A legend on the sports field, even better person off it.

“The Smyth family and your many friends at Annadale HC are all behind you, Andy P.”

Speaking today, Bremner said: ” Andrew had a great sporting career and is now suffering from a debilitating disease.

“I was asked by David Nash who I do a lot with to help out. It’s lovely to see the affection and support from this school to give him a good testimony evening. It’s two halves.

“The first half is a performance, which will be me interacting with the other host.

“It is a conversation rather than 15-20 minutes talking to a screen and not hearing anyone laugh and the second half is a quiz.

“I do miss touring. We miss so much interaction with the audience. I was out for a walk in London and the extraordinary thing is.

“All of the theatre posters are exactly as they were back in March. It’s like time has stopped and we are in a dystopian movie and time is stuck.

“Trying to feel our way back into performance with different events online.

“You have circuit comedians who do four or five nights a week. You need that buzz and to keep performing regularly.

“It’s quite impersonal online. But, there is that intimacy and some personal qualities to it. I could be interviewing the people involved rather than shouting to 14000 people.

“This gives me a personal insight into that community and what Andrew’s done for them.”