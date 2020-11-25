A VET has shared distressing images of a dog whose jaws were left glued together by adhesive on a parcel in a warning to owners to watch their pets around deliveries.

Scottish Terrier Roxi was left needing emergency surgery to unlock her mouth on Sunday after she chewed up a package.

Vets Now in Kirkcaldy, Fife, explained that the glue from the parcel had reacted with Roxi’s saliva to form a “cement like” mixture, binding her jaws shut.

The images show the Terrier’s teeth stuck together with pieces of dissolved cardboard fusing the top and lower teeth together.

Another image shows the dog trying to stick her tongue out with a bit of soggy cardboard visible near the top of her mouth.

Luckily, the vets managed to release the sticky substance from Roxi’s mouth after sedating the poorly pooch.

However, they are now warning of the dangers of adhesive ahead of the large number of online deliveries expected around Christmas.

The vets wrote on Facebook: “Little Roxi decided to help her owners open a parcel that had come through the door but soon found herself in a sticky situation.

“The adhesive from the chewed cardboard packaging glued Roxi’s teeth together leaving her unable to open her mouth and in great distress.

“Her owners tried desperately to help her, but were unable to as the cardboard had formed a cement-like mixture.

“They rushed her straight to our Kirkcaldy clinic where she had to be sedated in order to remove the solid cardboard that had fused her upper and lower teeth together.

“Let your humans do the parcel opening from now on, Roxi. Will you be doing a lot of Christmas shopping online this year?

“If so, make sure that deliveries are kept out of paws’ reach.

“The adhesives from packaging materials and glossy papers such as leaflets can pose a hazard to dogs because their saliva forms a glue-like paste that can lock their jaws together.”

Roxi’s plight has stunned social media users.

Tam Galloway said: “Holy sheet batman.”

Mike Wallace said: “Poor wee Roxi. Glad it’s sorted.”

And Sharon Galloway, who is thought to be Roxi’s owner, said: “Thank you so much. She won’t be doing this anymore.”