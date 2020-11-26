POLITICAL campaigners have lit up one of Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses with the word “loser” in a bid to convince the president of his recent defeat.

Led By Donkeys launched the gigantic projection onto the grounds of Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire last night while blaring the Y.M.C.A out – the song used by Trump during his campaigns.

The hilarious light show starts by spelling out the word loser to the beat of the song while lighting up the Turnberry building.

Images of the American flag can be seen projected onto the letters while the song made famous by the Village People continues to play

Led by Donkeys, run by four friends, tweeted the video to Trump’s official Twitter page last night under a post from the president, saying: “Rigged election.”

They wrote: “We know you’re finding it difficult to accept the election result so we projected it onto your golf course with some familiar music.”

Since being posted last night, the video has been viewed over 410,000 times and attracted thousands of retweets and messages.

Lisa Whiting wrote: “Best thing I’ve seen all day.”

Souvik Paul said: “This is hilarious.”

And Lori Clifton wrote: “Love it!”

However, some Trump fans commented on the post, jumping to the 74-year-old’s defence.

Twitter user @Bryan82857755 wrote: “I didn’t know Biden had a golf course. Nice!”

And Sandy Metcalfe wrote: “President Trump won in a landslide and everyone knows it. Stay tuned.”

Trump last visited his Ayrshire resort in 2018 during a four-day trip to the UK.

He also owns Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, where he faced criticism from locals and campaigners due to the construction of the resort.

Led By Donkeys campaigners made headlines back in September for a similar stunt when they projected another illumination onto Trump Turnberry.

The group projected the number of times Donald Trump had played golf during the coronavirus pandemic and the total Covid-19 deaths in the United States.

Earlier this month Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump has continued to state that the election was “rigged”, however has not shared any evidence to support his claims.