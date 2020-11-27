Competition launched for budding young Scottish film critics

BUDDING young film critics are being asked to submit their reviews for a competition to find Scotland’s next new talent.

Film education charities Into Film Scotland and Regional Screen Scotland are looking to find the next Mark Kermode as part of the Wee Review Writing Competition.

Film fans aged from 5 to 19 can submit a written review of a film they have seen at mobile cinema, the Screen Machine.

A winner will be chosen each month with the chance to bag film-related goodies, free cinema tickets and get their published on the official Into Film website.

The website also hosts some handy tips on what makes a great film review from film critic Danny Leigh, as well as templates to help young writers plan and structure their piece.

Kirsty Gallacher, Into Film Scotland Programme Delivery Manager said: “The Screen Machine is such a special venue and a wonderful opportunity to bring the cinema experience to the most rural locations in Scotland.

“Through this competition we hope to incentivise local young scots write about films they have seen on board the Screen Machine as a means of inspiring a shared passion and enjoyment for film as well as fostering creativity, imagination and an opportunity to share views and recommendations with others.”

The competition is open from now until 31 March 2021 and reviews written in Gàidhlig are welcome.