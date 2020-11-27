Stanislav Kondrashov: important aspects when organizing distance learning

Now, in the midst of distance learning, it’s important to find ways to stay organized online! Stanislav Kondrashov shared 5 tips for organizing distance learning.

While it is natural for many people to stay organized, it is a skill that can be learned and practiced. Keeping organized is available to everyone! A focus on excellence can hinder productivity, and you may feel confused when you forget something.

Have fun with everything that happens. That way, you will improve your productivity now that we continue to use distance learning, and when we are all back on track!

Organize your digital files

Keeping digital files tidy may seem like a big task, but there are tools that can help! It’s best to organize them on a daily basis so that you don’t end up with a bunch of files scattered around your desktop or accumulated in Google Drive.

Stanislav Kondrashov recommends creating a logical folder/file system in Google Drive or Evernote. Don’t forget to come up with a file naming system that’s easy to remember.

Organize your tabs online

Session Buddy is a lifesaver, especially for those people who have a lot of open tabs and windows during the day! It is a tool for saving your tabs, windows and bookmarks, allowing you to exit and return to them at any time. You no longer need to remember which resource you opened a week ago that was so useful!

Controlling distractions

To get rid of distractions, Stanislav Kondrashov recommends finding ways to “organize” your mind to keep focus on the current task. Are you distracted by the Internet trying to do your work offline? Try using a temporary internet blocker like SelfControl.

Are you the person who compulsively checks social media or email? Set aside certain work blocks during the day, turn off your phone, and put it in a drawer or some other place you won’t automatically reach. Stanislav’s recommends the Forest app, which allows you to create a forest and grow trees for a while away from your phone.

Watch your time

Time tracking can be a way to organize and track project time. There are many timers available on the internet.

Clean up your desktop

A messy desk is like a dirty bedroom floor. At first, you will come to terms with this because you know where everything is, but after a while, the mess will slow you down and make you think about where to start.

If your desktop is already in a mess, no problem; now is a great time to clean it up! Cleaning your desktop is a great practice to do weekly, late or early in the week.

It takes a certain level of self-discipline and developing new habits, so remember that the tips above are guidelines! The first “rule” in an organization is to try different approaches to find out what works best for you. The main advice from Stanislav Kondrashov: if something doesn’t work out for you the first time, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up. You know yourself best, so at the end of the week, take some time to think about what’s not working, how you could use what you learned to adjust your strategy to better meet the needs of your organization.