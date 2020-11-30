STUDENTS from the University of Glasgow are believed to have made one of the first demonstrations in the UK using robots to conduct experiments remotely via a 5G network.

Students managed to assemble and measure an electrical circuit using equipment that was available in the university’s lab with the pioneering robots.

Funding from The Scotland 5G Centre has enabled the University of Glasgow to build its very own leading 5G network ecosystem, that will enable test and development of multiple use cases.

It is believed to be one of the first demonstrations of remote robotics being used in the higher education sector giving global reach, including between the UK and China.

Scotland is making substantial progress in developing applications using 5G technology, according to the chief executive of the Scotland 5G Centre.

Launched one year ago, and funded by the Scottish Government, the Centre is working at a national level to stimulate economic development and promote the benefits to society of 5G connectivity.

One project that has already been thoroughly tested and is ready to go to market is led by the University of Glasgow. The institution is one of three founding partners selected to receive funding, due to the critical importance of its work in accelerating the adoption of 5G in Scotland.

Paul Coffey, chief executive of The Scotland 5G Centre, said: “A robotic arm is always going to make people sit up and take notice.

“I am pleased to say that fine-tuning is now complete and this pioneering 5G-based technology is ready to enable manufacturing and other industries to be able to carry out complex tasks from offsite locations.

“The economic and societal benefits are significant; enabling factories to be more competitive in a wider market and allowing people to live in rural or remote areas while still being able to access urban or industrial centres.

“Sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and education are set to reap significant benefits as a result. I do believe that 5G will transform how we communicate in all walks of life.”

Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands said: “5G connectivity presents a significant opportunity for us in the years ahead, especially as we look to generate a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Over the next 12 months, The Centre will also continue to roll out its S5GConnect Programme, delivering the next stage of the Scottish Government’s 5G strategy with a series of hubs, as announced in the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government.

The Hubs will support economic growth through the deployment and adoption of 5G services across the country, supported by a £4m investment from the Scottish Government. The first Hub, in Alloa, is due to open by May 2021.