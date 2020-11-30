A CONSTRUCTION and infrastructure partnership is leading a financial support package to help bring some Christmas cheer to disadvantaged household in the south-west of Scotland.

Hub South West works with local authorities and private sector enterprises in Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

They are helping finance a package with the Trussell Trust to help bring some joy to disadvantaged households.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of 1200 food banks and provides to a minimum of three days’ nutritionally-balanced emergency food to people who have been referred in crisis, as well as support to help people resolve the crises they face.

Between April 2019 and March 2020, its food banks network provided a record 1.9 million food supplies to people in crisis, an 18% increase on the previous year.

CEO of hub South West, Michael McBrearty, said: “Christmas will be very different this year for all of us but especially for many disadvantaged families.

“That is why this year we are donating to The Trussell Trust who operate food banks throughout our territory.

“At the same time we are appealing to all members of the hub South West community: partners, suppliers, hub Club members and others to join with us in donating much-needed funds to help the Trust’s food banks network assist as many families and individuals as possible over the Christmas period and beyond.

“Donations to this worthy cause will be gratefully received and can be made on our JustGiving page https://justgiving.com/fundraising/hub-south-west1.”