A MARCHING EVENT celebrating men and boys to highlight the inequalities they face in accessing services has been moved to March 2021.

It will see men, women and young people from Edinburgh and the Lothians marching down the Royal Mile from the Castle to the Scottish Parliament before making speeches followed by music.

However, the restrictions currently in place have made the event not possible forcing a delay to Spring rather than before Christmas as previously planned.

The march was set up by Split the Difference, a not for profit organisation founded by Welsh campaigner Sally-Anne Burns with the aim to ensure that men and boys are as equally served as women and girls, by those who structure the governance within the UK and other countries throughout the world.

Current areas of inequality experienced by the male gender include family law, healthcare provision, legal representation, housing, and education, not to mention domestic abuse.

The march will take place next year following any nerw guidelines in place set by the Government.

Split The Difference will request that those planning to attend the march be mindful of their own health, and if they show any signs or symptoms that they may have contracted the virus that they remain at home.

Philipp Tanser, from Gender Parity UK, said: “Men’s issues are often invisible and there is a lack of awareness, recognition and support in many areas. Only by publicly talking about men’s mental health, suicide, homelessness, custody issues, male victims of abuse and other issues men face, can we create change.”

Sally-Anne Burris, founder of Split the Difference, said: “We are delighted to announce this fresh date and that we are still planning to celebrate men and boys in Edinburgh. It’s just not possible to stage the March before Christmas, so we hope that those wishing to take part can bear with us for a few more months.

“It will be worth it, as I think the Spring will see renewed impetus in all sorts of issues we care about as a nation – in politics, in a renewed fight for the economy, and in living our lives in a meaningful way.”

Mr Tanser will also spend the time prior to the march promoting the event by handing out invitations, putting up posters and collecting money for the Male Domestic Abuse Organisation AMIS (Abused Men In Scotland).