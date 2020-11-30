Attending Your First Christmas Party After COVID Shutdowns

The COVID-19 pandemic has flipped our daily lives upside down. From masked trips to the grocery store to Zoom happy hours, it’s been an odd and uncertain journey set in both reality, and virtually.

As COVID restrictions are loosened in some spots across the United States, the chance to get together is presenting itself just in time for the holiday season. While it may not be the same as years prior, there is still an opportunity to dress your best and enjoy the company of others in person, instead of through a computer screen.

Safety First

Christmas celebrations are usually a time for everyone to get together, but there might be limits this year on just how many guests will be welcomed over to take in the holidays. In many places, masks will be required for dining of any kind, and keeping proper distance will be important to keep track of. The good news is that there are many ways to safely operate a Christmas party setting while still enjoying the festivities.

While passed hors d’oeuvres and self-service for drinks won’t be allowed in most settings for fear of transmission, food and drink delivery can be done in a contactless fashion, allowing your guests to get their drinks made and a full plate of food placed before them, rather than picking and choosing.

Gift exchanges can also be done safely, with a spacious setting and presents given directly to whoever you drew for Secret Santa, as opposed to bunched under the tree.

Get the right look just for you.

Most people aren’t dressing up for work or play these days, so now is the chance to find the perfect outfit by doing a simple Google search of “clothing stores near me.” The perfect cocktail dress is available for any budget, with holiday clearance options available and new arrivals constantly coming in that will give you plenty of options to choose from.

A simple, sleek garment will be a welcome change of base from the average apparel you’ve been wearing around the house to work from home. Select styles are available just in time for the holiday season with proper pops of red and green to make you stand, and have party guests do a double-take.

For men, a classic look of a collared shirt or a suit and tie can also rely on that pop of color to get a good look and into the holiday spirit.

Shine like the star on the tree.

Nothing says the perfect Christmas gift like some brand new jewelry that sure to make a statement at your party. Jewelers in Baltimore have plenty of options available that will instantly draw overwhelming reaction and certainly make some of your guests envious.

Diamond earrings are the easiest way to show off a dazzling outfit. There’s also gemstone jewelry that could dazzle with a ring, necklace, or bracelet matching your birthstone, as a tasteful statement piece.

Custom pieces of fine jewelry can be ready just in time for the holiday season, with accessories that will have a special sentiment to the lucky gift-getter that they will want to flash around for everyone to see. And, of course, there’s no better piece of jewelry for everyone to talk about than one that comes with a title: fiancé. Just think, maybe a couple of Christmas parties from now, you’ll be sporting a wedding band for your friends, family, or co-workers to see.