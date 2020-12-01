HILARIOUS photos show a woman’s awful paint-by numbers portrait attempt of her boyfriend that left him looking like “Simon Cowell”.

Jasmine Skinner, from Newcastle, was left in stitches after trying to capture boyfriend Sam Shotton, 22, on canvas.

The 21-year-old used a paint-by-numbers set to try and reproduce a photo of Sam on holiday with disastrous results.

The BT worker took to social media on Friday to share the botched job, which she initially planned on giving to Sam as a Christmas present.

The images show the reference photo of Sam on holiday in Kos, Greece compared to the “unbelievable” finished product.

Sam’s skin is notably much darker and his facial features have more or less disappeared.

While Sam is clearly clean shaven in the original photo, he appears to have developed a moustache in the painting.

Luckily, BT worker Jasmine saw the funny side, she posted the photos on Twitter and said: “Actually p****** that I was trying to be cute and get my lad a paint the number photo for Christmas and this is how it came out ahaha. Merry Christmas darling.”

Since sharing her artistic failure, Jasmine’s post has been liked more than 36,000 times and delighted social media users.

@ssophiet commented: “Hahah howling.”

@livbeth14 said: “I mean it’s the thought that counts.”

@_thinwhiteduke added: “Did you request this Simon Cowell version?”

And @LRNPNDR said: “Screaming, look at his chin.”