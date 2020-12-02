RESEARCH recently published has revealed the UK’s “pet peeves” when it comes to bathroom, behaviour.

A national survey conducted revealed the things that annoys Brits the most in both toilets at home and in the public.

The research, conducted by Mira Showers, showed distinct differences between men and women’s tolerence of bad bathroom habits.

The research suggests that women are less tolerant of bad bathroom habits than men; only 1 in 10 women answered “none of these would annoy me” when presented with a list of pet peeves, compared to 22% of men.

Nationwide, 4.5million of Brits admit to urinating in the shower, but survey results suggest that it’s those in Plymouth who are the biggest culprits, with an estimated 35,000 people who are either guilty or accused of doing so.

Meanwhile, those in Cardiff and Birmingham cite squeezing toothpaste from the middle of the tube as an annoying trait.

Respondents in Newcastle were recorded as leaving the toilet seat up more than anyone else in the country.

Matt Herbert-Sandell, Digital Communications Manager at Mira Showers, said: “This year has undeniably meant we’re spending more time at home than ever with our families, significant others and housemates, so we were keen to understand the impact that’s having on the nation.

17% of women claim to urinate and 9% defecate with their bathroom door open, this is more than men 15% and 7% respectively.

The survey also indicated a shift in behaviour depending on the bathroom being used.

38% of women and 28% of men would clean up their own stains after using their personal toilet, but this falls to 13% of women and 11% of men if they were using a public toilet.

Surprisingly, 56% of women and 42% of men wash their hands every time after using their personal toilet, but in a public toilet, hand washing every time falls to 45% of women and 30% of men.

Matt Herbert-Sandell added: “We found that women have been more frustrated by bad bathroom habits at home, whereas men report they’ve become more tolerant.

“Meanwhile, 27% respondents said their own bad bathroom habits have improved since lockdown was first introduced.”