NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) appoints new Chief Executive

A NEW Chief Executive has been appointed to NHS National Services Scotland (NSS).

Mary Morgan will take up the position from April 1st next year after spending a decade in other senior roles in the NSS such as deputy CEO since 2018.

Current Chief Executive Colin Sinclair will stand down from the position to retire in March 2021.

NSS Chair Keith Redpath said: “I am delighted to say that, after a rigorous selection process, Mary Morgan has been appointed as our new Chief Executive.

“She will work closely with Colin Sinclair on handover arrangements over the coming months.

“Given the range of critical services NSS is delivering to support Scotland’s COVID response, it is good to have this period to enable an effective transition.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Mary Morgan’s extensive experience within the public sector will be an asset to NSS as they continue to deliver services to support the efficient and effective operation of the NHS in Scotland.

“Mary comes with a wealth of experience from NHS Scotland acquired during her roles with Health Protection Scotland, the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service and her role following the necessary pause in ensuring delivery of NHS Lothian’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences.

“Her knowledge and experience will be invaluable as NSS continues its crucial role in supporting the NHS through the current crisis.”

Mary Morgan said: “I am really pleased to have been appointed to work alongside NSS colleagues and our partners within and outwith NHS Scotland.

“Together we will continue to make a positive difference for all who depend on us.”