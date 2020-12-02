Student work provides inspiration for the future of Perth

STUDENTS have been challenged to envision the modernisation of one of Scotland’s most historic cities.

Working with Perth and kinross Council, University of Dundee students came up with ideas to modernise the town of Perth.

The students had been tasked to use the city as a creative “urban laboratory” to explore and test ideas.

A partnership was developed between the Council and students students from MArch with Urban Planning and MSc Spatial Planning for the project.

The partnerships ambitions and urban design strategies were laid out to mirror the Council’s vision of the future of the city.

The work is compiled in the group-wide Perth 2040 Vision online exhibition, which visualises what the city could look like in twenty years’ time.

The initiative is part of a civic urbanism that Dr Husam AlWaer and colleagues at the University have applied in recent years in Dundee and elsewhere. Perth is now the latest focus of the initiative.

Dr AlWaer Reader in Architecture and Urban Planning said:.“Students were encouraged to critically and spatially explore place themes related to health and wellbeing, connectivity, local economy, cultural and perceptional aspects, public realm, waterfront and street design.

“The various propositions included considering the re-use of existing buildings, parking facilities, cultural assets, streets and public spaces to deliver housing, creative industry, businesses and services – all mutually connected to build up a cumulative impact upon the wider city of Perth.

“We hope this research project provides a source of inspiration for the Perth community as we plan into the future to 2040 and beyond.”

Other proposed projects for the city include a pedestrian prioritised corridor through the city centre, a welcome gate reimagining the entrance to Perth from the train station and the redevelopment of one of Perth’s disused railway lines into a new urban corridor.

David Littlejohn, Head of Planning and Development at Perth and Kinross Council, added, “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Architecture and Urban Planning students at the University of Dundee to help inform and shape the future of Perth.

“This new and exciting link-up between academic, public and private practitioners has helped advance research and inform best practice to shape future place-based investment and development.

“This project is part of an ambitious programme to collaborate with our communities to design and deliver better places.

“We are keen that as many people as possible now take the opportunity to view this work by commenting on the students’ ideas in the online exhibition.

“This will help us begin to think about how, together, we can help make some of these ideas a reality as part of the future transformation of the city and wider area.”