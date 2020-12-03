8 Reasons Why You Should Buy a New House

Wondering why you should get yourself a newly-built house? We’ve compiled a list of the eight top reasons why to make it easier for you.

Introduction

There are few better ways to kickstart a new chapter of your life than stepping into new homes and property. Newly built houses and buildings mirror your life, in many ways. It’s pliable, and you can shape it to reflect your new mindset, goals, and circumstances.

Old, antiquated houses are charming in their own way, and bring with them an air of mystique, history, and the knowledge of having hosted lifetimes. While that is certainly flavourful, new homes symbolise potential. The fingerprints you leave behind will become the flavour for others.

But it isn’t all about the atmosphere and potential. No, living in a freshly built house offers many advantages, and in this article, we’ll go through them one by one.

Modern Day Utilities

The main selling point behind getting a newly-built house is an easy access to modern amenities. With the new-built house, you get brand-new plumbing, electrical systems, heating and cooling, etc. This eliminates the need for frequent maintenance, or, indeed, any maintenance at all.

In the case that you do need repairs or maintenance, all modern houses come with a warranty on utilities. It depends from place to place, but the standard warranty is ten years. So, you’re eliminating maintenance for a decade, at least.

Less Commute

Newer houses cut your everyday commute shorter. They are built closer to your everyday amenities like banks, schools, post offices, departmental stores, parks, bus stops etc. Connectivity is the name of the game now, and the planning that goes into new houses returns large dividends when it comes to practicality.

You save more on the commute, and you don’t have the need to carry all your groceries anymore! Because they are so close to your house, you can buy them in instalments as you need them!

Safety

What’s a home where you don’t feel safe? Builders and contractors know that, and, in a bid to promote sales, they go out of their way to make sure you never feel unsafe. New buildings are usually constructed in safe locales, with well-lit streets and a helpful community surrounding you.

The importance of feeling secure while out for a stroll in your new surroundings is paramount, and you’ll never have to sacrifice it.

Community

Picking up from the last point, you get a very palpable sense of community when you move into a newly-built building. This is because other people in the building and neighbourhood have all endured a similar process to buy their flat. They can help you out in need.

An added bonus of going through the same experiences is that you have ready-made conversation starters. People are more likely to be open and friendly, which is a blessing for newcomers. It won’t take you much time to fit in!

Lower Bills

New homes use more energy-efficient materials, leading to lower bills. A study has shown that 75% of new builds are ‘A’ or ‘B’ rated on the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) scale. Compared to the existing dwellings, only 12% of them are the same.

This means that the money you save on bills can go into your savings, giving your finances better flexibility.

Rapid Financing

Since we brought up finances, let’s talk about that next. In an attempt to make buying property more accessible, new houses come with a lot of perks when it comes to mortgages and loans.

New houses have a longer shelf-life, making the rate of interest low. If you’re building your own home, you should contact your builder to see if you have access to paying points and closing costs. Financial aid has never been easier to get.

Easy to Acquire

To buy a new house, all you need to do is contact a company with a good reputation. They’ll take care of the rest. Seriously. Unlike with old houses, you don’t have to go through a selling chain from agent to owner. Yes, it’s just that easy!

In case you want to sell your current house, or look for custom builds, a construction company worth its salt will handle all that. All of these factors combined make buying a new home much less complicated.

Better Sense of Security

New buildings are usually made with the latest security systems in place. Not only do you get better and improved locks for your doors and windows, but the builders also equip your living space with fire extinguishers, alarms, and other appliances to prepare you for freak accidents — should they occur.

Your house might also be Secured By Design, meaning it has measures in place to combat external threats like assault and burglary.

Conclusion

These were some of the factors that demonstrate what makes new houses and buildings so desirable. You stand to get all these benefits, with no risk attached! So, go! Buy your new house and start your life afresh. You deserve it.