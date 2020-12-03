AN INTERNATIONAL collaboration of researchers are involved in a £1.8m project that aims to develop strategies to reduce disease transmission from rodents to humans.

Diseases transmitted from rodents to humans are a serious threat to health, with the highest risk in low-income countries.

The collaboration of researchers is being led by The University of Aberdeen over the next three years.

The three-year project is called Developing effective rodent control strategies to reduce disease risk in ecologically and culturally diverse rural landscapes and starts early next year.

The project has been funded through a grant from the UKRI Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF).

Dr Sandra Telfer, of the University’s School of Biological Sciences, is leading the interdisciplinary team of international experts in ecology, anthropology, epidemiology and public health.

Additionally with members from the University of Greenwich, the University of St Andrews, the Pasteur Institute of Madagascar, Sokoine University of Agriculture, Muhimbili University of Health & Allied Sciences , Association Vahatra.

Dr Telfer said: “Innovative approaches that exploit ecological understanding of where and when rodents breed have been developed in the agricultural sector, primarily in Asia, with communities working together to target control and significantly reduce crop damage.

“However, such techniques are poorly developed in Africa and their impact on the risk from RBI is unknown.

“Also, as effective control strategies have to be accepted and sustainable for local communities, we need to understand local perceptions and practices.”

The research will address two key questions: how do rodent movements change after localised control of populations, and how does control influence the prevalence of RBI (rodent based infections) in rodent populations?