A COMMUNITY of enterprise support organisations has opened up applications for a new convener.

The Can Do Collective is recruiting a candidate to take up the position next year to help support the initiative as it seeks to expand across Scotland.

The group says is is seeking a convener who demonstrate” a supportive, flexible and strong sense of leadership, community and collaboration, and above all, an ability to bring people on the exciting and inspiring journey ahead for the Can Do Collective.”

Rachael Brown, current Can Do Collective Convener and CEO, The Future Economy Company explained: “Two years ago I took on the role of convener, knowing we had a big journey ahead of us.

“In that time, the world around us has changed, and more than ever we need strong, entrepreneurial, fast leadership.

“The Collective is testimony that a collective approach to impact and activity is possible and exactly what we need in a time of challenge.

“This is a role that is hugely important, and The Can Do Collective is a powerful economic and societal asset for Scotland. I have every confidence that we will find the right person who will continue to drive the Collective forward.”

The Can Do Collective is funded by The Scottish Government and supported by a dedicated team within independent charity Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation.

Made up of over 60 public, private and social enterprise support organisations from across all corners of Scotland, The Collective community represents 16 industry sectors.

Founded upon a shared belief that Scotland has always been a ‘Can Do’ nation, the aim of the community today is to work together to enable entrepreneurs of all kinds to flourish, and to prove there is greater power and success in working collaboratively.

The application process for the role of convener is open to all partners of the Can Do Collective.

The closing date for applications is Friday 4th December.